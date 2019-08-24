Rabi Lamichhane’s Supporters Demanded His Unconditional Release

Rabi Lamichhane’s Supporters Demanded His Unconditional Release

Aug. 24, 2019, 6:51 p.m.

Supporters of Television Program Presenter Rabi Lamichhane organized a massive rally in Kathmandu demanding his unconditional release. Gathered at New Baneshwor, they demanded Rabi Lamichhane’s release.

The supporters also chanted the slogans in favor Rabi. Police detained Rabi and two others in Chitwan under an investigation on the suicide case of Journalist Shalikram Pudasaini.

The second detention order of Rabi is going to complete tomorrow. Shalikaram in his video recorded before suicide reported that he was completed to commit suicide by Rabi Lamichhane, Yubraj Kanel and Asmita Karki.

Under the video, police arrested three on the charges of encouraging to committee suicide. However, Rabi’s followers have been demanding that Rabi should be released because the case is a part of conspiracy to drag him.

Photo courtesy: Barsha Shah/ Deshsanchar

