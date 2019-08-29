Monsoon Session (Photo Feature)

Beauty Of Monsoon Session (Photo Feature)

Aug. 29, 2019, 9:09 p.m.

As the monsoon come close to end, the sky become less cloudy and mountains are piping up. What I have made effort to capture some of the glimpses of the beauty of the nature on a way to Dhangadhi.

69359158_2333012483682804_2194430385029382144_n.jpg

68983628_665843040561248_2416601939375554560_n.jpg

68913742_1103332619866437_8527574510130429952_n.jpg

69024066_2399947570247119_1558084302422409216_n.jpg

69036458_753664968399109_3945958249232072704_n.jpg

69036458_753664968399109_3945958249232072704_n.jpg

69630736_473748866543422_5656638878505762816_n.jpg

69256084_2464792153752579_2100858951913439232_n (1).jpg

Keshab Poudel

Keshab Poudel

Poudel is the editor of New Spotlight Magazine.

