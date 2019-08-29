Monsoon Session (Photo Feature)

As the monsoon come close to end, the sky become less cloudy and mountains are piping up. What I have made effort to capture some of the glimpses of the beauty of the nature on a way to Dhangadhi.
VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75