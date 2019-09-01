Dorian Changes Track, Might Hit Carolina Late Wednesday

Sept. 1, 2019, 7:45 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian was reported to have picked up strength early Saturday. The storm is reportedly changed direction. Now the Hurricane might make landfall in the Carolinas late Wednesday instead of the earlier forecast landfall over Florida this Tuesday.

Regardless, storm surge and gusty winds continue to pose threat for coastal Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina as the storm continues to move.

Yet, a significant chance of a strike on the state of Florida remains and some evacuation orders still remain in effect in the state.

Some models even forecast that the storm won't make landfall in the United States at all.

As some might be relieved by the changed track, residents in the Bahamas are preparing for a direct hit. The predicted track across the northern Bahamas may be very devastating.

People on Grand Bahama and Abaco in the Bahamas are likely to witness major damage, widespread power outages and huge loss of property.

As of 8 a.m. EDT Saturday, Dorian was located about 500 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, while moving West with a speed of 12 mph.

The storm might even reach Category 5 strength on one or more occasions. A Category 5 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 156 mph or greater.

Courtesy: Skymet Weather

