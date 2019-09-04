Hurricane Dorian: 5 Killed And 13000 Houses Severely Damaged In Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian: 5 Killed And 13000 Houses Severely Damaged In Bahamas

Sept. 4, 2019, 6:47 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian is the most powerful storm that has ever struck the Bahamas with winds to the tune of 300 kmph. Dorian was downgraded to a category 4 Hurricane on Monday.

It has been a mess in terms of track, intensity, and landfall. It has been a testing time for all the meteorologists and the forecasters. Earlier, Dorian was supposed to hit Florida, after which it seemed that the storm will head towards Carolina.

Such strong systems have the catastrophic potential to bring in damage at a huge scale. Hurricane Dorian has stalled over the island of Grand Bahama for a day, staying in roughly the same position for 12 hours.

At present Dorian is 100 km away from Florida. As of now, it seems that it is on a recurving track wherein the state may not witness the direct hit as it has downgraded from Cat 5 to Cat 4. Five people are confirmed to have died in the storm. Storm surges of 25 feet (4-5 meters) above normal hit Grand Bahama Island.

Up to 13,000 homes have been destroyed or severely damaged. The evacuation orders are in place in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. Also, more than 1,300 flights have been canceled in the US as well as to and from the country.

Dorian is expected to move dangerously close to the Florida coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Courtesy: Skymet Weather

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Yak & Yeti Organizes A Party Before Renovate The Sunrise
Sep 04, 2019
Norway, Switzerland and UK Provide 11.4 Billion Rupees Grant Support To Nepal
Sep 04, 2019
COAS General Thapa Inaugurated NA's Western Air Base In Surkhet
Sep 04, 2019
Qatar Airways Announces Partnership with Education City Golf Club
Sep 04, 2019
NAC Expresses Concern Over False News Items On Executive Chairperson Kharel
Sep 04, 2019

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 16 minutes ago
Weather Forecast September 3: Generally Cloudy Thought Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Monsoon Continues To Active For Few More Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 2: Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Heavy Rain May Block Badrinath-Kedarnath Highway During Next 12 To 18 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast September 1: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Yak & Yeti Organizes A Party Before Renovate The Sunrise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019
Norway, Switzerland and UK Provide 11.4 Billion Rupees Grant Support To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019
COAS General Thapa Inaugurated NA's Western Air Base In Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019
Qatar Airways Announces Partnership with Education City Golf Club By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019
NAC Expresses Concern Over False News Items On Executive Chairperson Kharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019
Nepal Wants Secure Indian Ocean For Trade: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75