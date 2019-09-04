Qatar Airways Announces Partnership with Education City Golf Club

Qatar Airways’ award-winning Frequent Flyer program, Privilege Club announces to partner with Education City Golf Club (ECGC), offering its valued members the opportunity to gain Qmiles through golf packages and day passes for lessons.

Privilege Club members can now earn Qmiles through membership packages and golf lessons at the newly formed golf club in Education City.

According to a press release issued by Qatar Airways,this will incentivise both existing golfers in Qatar and encourage those members keen to take up the sport to join and gain Qmiles.

Privilege Club members also gain a bonus of 10,000 Qmiles through the referral programme for both member and referred members to enjoy golfing together at ECGC.

The partnership includes corporate packages who will obtain 40,000 Qmiles upon joining. Privilege Club members and companies will get to enjoy an opportunity to form a new recreational activity in the sports sector, with a new experience at the state-of-the art golf course while earning Qmiles.

Qatar Airways, Vice President CRM and Loyalty Jake Miller, said “we are very excited to reward our Privilege Club members, by accumulating Qmiles through our partnership with the new Education City Golf Club. I’ve loved golf since I was 12 years old and I am awestruck by these stunning courses and practice facilities right here in Doha. As golfers, both experienced and new, discover Education City, these facilities will undoubtedly earn a world-class reputation, worthy of a stopover in its own right. Privilege Club is proud to partner our miles with sport to encourage our customers to get out and enjoy all that Doha has to offer.”

Education City Golf Club, General Manager, Michael Braidwood said: “Education City Golf Club is pleased to partner with Privilege Club to encourage locals and residents to experience our golf course at Education City. We are dedicated to providing our customers with an enhanced golfing experience and the partnership with Privilege Club members is of added value to our customer base. Privilege Club members can choose from signing up the ECGC experience for packages or one day pass for lessons.”

Privilege Club launched in 2000 as a form of appreciation to Qatar Airways’ loyal passengers, offering them the opportunity to earn Qmiles when travelling on Qatar Airways, oneworld® airlines, or any of the airlines’ partners. Qmiles has since served as another convenient means of payment at the award-winning Qatar Duty Free outlets, located in both the departure and arrival halls of Hamad International Airport, and at Oryx Galleria in Doha.

ECGC is a landmark project for Qatar and the world of golf, offering a revolutionary and holistic approach to growing the game. It comprises a range of short game formats, a learning and practice facility housed in the Centre of Excellence housed along with a TrackMan range, an 18-hole championship golf course, a 6-hole championship course with 7 teeing ground options per hole for quick and multi-generational golf and a flood lit 9-hole par-3 course all designed by two-time major winner Jose Maria Olazabal.

ECGC has an array of facilities for customers to learn golf. The club aims to become a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence that will help new or less experienced players develop their golf game. It has an all-inclusive environment for its members, welcomes families and friends to join in the experience to play life better. The golf course also includes a facility catered to women-only for private lessons with female instructors for a comfortable environment.