Weather Forecast September 8: Rains Ahead In Some Places Towards Afternoon

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places in the country towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to skymet weather, low Pressure areas have been forming over Bay of Bengal. At present, a Low Pressure Area continues to persist over Coastal parts of Odisha and its adjoining areas. As per weathermen, this system in particular, is a slow moving one and will continue to move in a west-northwestward direction.

Skymet weather said since it is the first week of September, which is very close to the withdrawal period, an anti-cyclone has developed over western parts of Rajasthan. Both these systems are restricting its movement.

During this time of the year, these systems do not travel far off because of the presence of an Anti -Cyclone, which develops until this time