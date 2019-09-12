Ambassador Of Portugal To Nepal And Three Others Presented Letter of Credence

Four Ambassadors Including Ambassador From Portugal to Nepal Carlos Marques presented Letter Of Credence To President Bidhya Devi Bhandari amid a function at president office Shital Nwas on Wednesday. All four ambassadors are non-residential ambassadors to Nepal.

Ambassador of Portugal to Nepal Carlos Marques presented his Letter of Credence to President Bidhya Bhanadari amid a function at President Office in Maharajgunj. Honorary consul general of Portugal to Nepal Rajendra Kumar Khetan was also present there.

Other three ambassadors to Nepal also presented their letter of credence to President Bhandari at separate functions. Those include non-residential ambassador of Belarus to Nepal, non-residential ambassador of the Philippines to Nepal, and non-residential ambassador of Venezuela to Nepal.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and high ranking officials of the government of Nepal were present on the occasion.