Ambassador Of Portugal To Nepal And Three Others Presented Letter of Credence

Ambassador Of Portugal To Nepal And Three Others Presented Letter of Credence

Sept. 12, 2019, 12:05 p.m.

Four Ambassadors Including Ambassador From Portugal to Nepal Carlos Marques presented Letter Of Credence To President Bidhya Devi Bhandari amid a function at president office Shital Nwas on Wednesday. All four ambassadors are non-residential ambassadors to Nepal.

Ambassador of Portugal to Nepal Carlos Marques presented his Letter of Credence to President Bidhya Bhanadari amid a function at President Office in Maharajgunj. Honorary consul general of Portugal to Nepal Rajendra Kumar Khetan was also present there.

Other three ambassadors to Nepal also presented their letter of credence to President Bhandari at separate functions. Those include non-residential ambassador of Belarus to Nepal, non-residential ambassador of the Philippines to Nepal, and non-residential ambassador of Venezuela to Nepal.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and high ranking officials of the government of Nepal were present on the occasion.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Korea Supports E-Governance And ICT Program In Nepal
Sep 12, 2019
Qatar Airways Wins Three Global Passenger Choice Awards At The 2020
Sep 12, 2019
Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2019: Nepal Needs To Enhance Infrastructure
Sep 12, 2019
COAS General Thapa Distributed The Prizes To Winners Of COAS Trophy 2076
Sep 12, 2019
Weather Forecast September 12: Moderate To Heavy Rains In Some Places
Sep 12, 2019

More on News

Korea Supports E-Governance And ICT Program In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 35 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Distributed The Prizes To Winners Of COAS Trophy 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Nepal Communist Party MP blames India For Encroaching Nepali Land By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 51 minutes ago
PADT To Take Action Against Pashupati Aarati Performers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Biplab's Son Prakash In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Acid Attack On School Girl: Conditions Improve By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Qatar Airways Wins Three Global Passenger Choice Awards At The 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2019: Nepal Needs To Enhance Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Weather Forecast September 12: Moderate To Heavy Rains In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Monsoon Withdrawal To Commence Around September 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Nabil ECAN Signed MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
The Travel And Tourism Competitiveness Report 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75