Weather Forecasting September 15: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

As wind Shear Zone or the Trough is extending from Gujarat to Odisha across Madhya Pradesh and the Low Pressure Area is also located over North Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Uttar Pradesh, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places in the country.

As Monsoon trough is northern sides in eastern region, the rain activities will increase in the eastern and central Nepal in few more days.