Japan Provides Support For Muscular Dystrophy Sufferers

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract with the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation-Nepal (MDF-Nepal) to build a rehabilitation center for people with muscular dystrophy in Kathmandu District. The construction is expected to cost approximately NPR 10 million.

The project for building the rehabilitation center for people with muscular dystrophy is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan.

At the signing, Ambassador Saigo said he hoped that the grant would contribute towards improving health care services for people with muscular dystrophy in Nepal.

MDF-Nepal was established in 2003 by parents who lost their children to muscular dystrophy. At present MDF-Nepal does not have enough space for rehabilitating patients and the project will enable it to provide more effective services to patients.

The Embassy of Japan believes that the project will contribute towards enhancing the friendship that exists between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.