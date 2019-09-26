Foreign Minister Gyawali Meets With U.S. President Trump

Sept. 26, 2019, 7:59 a.m.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali met with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York along with first Lady Malina Trump at New York.

According to Nepalese Permanent Mission in United Nations, President Donald Trump and Malina Trump pose with foreign minister Gyawali and his wife. They met during a reception hosted by U.S. President Trump to the UN Delegations participating in General Assembly.

According to a tradition, U.S. President Host’s reception annually to head of the delegation and delegation of the countries from all over the world gather in U.N. Headquarter New York.

