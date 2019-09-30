Kumari Bank Convenes Its 19th AGM

Sept. 30, 2019, 11:21 a.m.

Kumari Bank Limited (KBL) has jointly convened its 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28th September, 2019 (11th Ashoj, 2076) at Naxal Banquet, Naxal, Kathmandu.

The Bank issued 10% bonus shares and 0.526% cash-dividend to offset the levied tax on the issued bonus-dividend for the FY 2075/76 on its total paid-up capital, in favor of its shareholders. The paid-up capital of the Bank reached NPR 9.55 billion after issuing the mentioned bonus share.

At the end of Chaitra of FY 2075/76, Bank’s Total Deposit and Total Loan reached NPR 84.40 billion and NPR 76.98 billion respectively. At the same time, the Bank earned Operating Profit of NPR 1.73 billion and Net profit of NPR 1.23 billion, respectively.

With an extensive network of 107 branches, 93 ATMs, 3 extensions counters and 8 Branchless Banking network across the country, the Bank has been rendering swift and modern banking services to all its customers.

