Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali returned from New York after attending 74th UNGA. During his visit, Gyawali addressed the General Assembly as a head of Nepali delegation.

Similarly, he also chaired the informal meeting of SAARC foreign ministers. Similarly, foreign minister Gyawali attended several programs including LDCs meeting and other.

He also met foreign ministers from various countries during his stay and addressed a convention of Nepalese expats in Chicago.