Weather Forecast October 4: Partly Cloudy And Rain In Eastern and Central Region

With the eastern part of the country wherein a Cyclonic Circulation is over Jharkhand and adjoining Bihar and a Trough is extending up to Northeast India across West Bengal. Thus, Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that there will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly cloudy in the western region.

Light to moderate rain is possible at a few places of the eastern and central regions and light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the western region. As low pressure is extending from Utter Pradesh to Bihar and another low pressure system around Bangladesh, they have impacts on weather pattern in Nepal.