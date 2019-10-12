Welcome To Chinese President

Welcome To Chinese President

Oct. 12, 2019

Social Media including twitter, face book and instagram are full of the slogans Welcome to Chinese President. From political leaders to common people, all are using the slogan Welcome To Chinese President to Nepal with a photo of decorated Kathmandu.

Leader of Main opposition party and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Former prime minister and Co-chair of Federal Socialist Party Dr. Baburam Bhattarai, RPP leader Kamal Thapa and NCP Central Committee member Bishnu Rijal also use photograph and slogan With Welcome To Chinese President.

Large numbers of common people also have similar remarks in twitter, face book and Instagram.

