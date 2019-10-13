Nepal Cannot Allow To Use Its Soil against Anti-China Activities: Prachanda

Nepal Cannot Allow To Use Its Soil against Anti-China Activities: Prachanda

Oct. 13, 2019, 12:14 p.m.

Co-chairman of Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said that Nepal cannot allow using its soil against anti-China activities. While paying a courtesy call to Chinese President Xi Jinping former Prime Minister Dahal said that there is no space for anybody to use Nepal against China.

Former Prime minister Dahal with secretariat members jointly met Chinese president Xi Jinping in Hotel Soaltee. According to a member of the NCP secretariat, Prachanda elaborated Nepal-China relations in his 20 minutes meeting. He said that his party and government want to learn the development of China to be driving the country to prosperity.

Dahal also stressed the need to further strengthen Nepal-China relations into a new height. Chinese President Xi said that the Chinese and Nepali Communist Party are able to rule the country wining the heart of the people.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And China Agree To Launch The Construction Of The Cross-Border Railway Soon. Full Text Of A Joint Statement
Oct 13, 2019
HIDCL and PowerChina To Develop Two Storage Hydroelectric Projects
Oct 13, 2019
Chinese President Xi Returned Home Completing Nepal Visit
Oct 13, 2019
The World Bank Projects 6.5 Percent GDP Growth For Nepal, Growth in South Asia Slows Down, Rebound Uncertain
Oct 13, 2019
List Of Instruments Singed And Exchanged Between Nepal And China
Oct 13, 2019

More on News

Nepal And China Agree To Launch The Construction Of The Cross-Border Railway Soon. Full Text Of A Joint Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 31 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi Returned Home Completing Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
List Of Instruments Singed And Exchanged Between Nepal And China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Nepal-China High-level Meeting Concluded, Sign Several Agreements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Nepali Congress To Host A Tea Reception Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
NC Leader Alam In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 41 minutes ago

The Latest

HIDCL and PowerChina To Develop Two Storage Hydroelectric Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
The World Bank Projects 6.5 Percent GDP Growth For Nepal, Growth in South Asia Slows Down, Rebound Uncertain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
China Will Support Nepal To Turn Land-Locked To Land-Linked Country: President Xi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
Chinese President Xi meets Nepali Congress Leader Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
Today Is Kojagrat Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019
Japan Hit By Typhoon Hagibis, Thousands In Shelters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

OL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75