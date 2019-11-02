All 39 Migrants Found Dead In England Confirmed as Vietnamese Citizens

All 39 Migrants Found Dead In England Confirmed as Vietnamese Citizens

Nov. 2, 2019, 2:12 p.m.

The 39 migrants found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex are believed to be Vietnamese nationals, police have said.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith of Essex Police said on Friday evening: "At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese Government.

"We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims whose journey ended in tragedy on our shores.

"The confirmatory evidence needed to formally present cases to HM Senior Coroner for her consideration has not yet been obtained.

"This evidence is being gathered across a number of jurisdictions worldwide. As a result, we cannot at this time announce the identity of any of the victims."

Mr Smith said specially trained people, supported by Vietnamese interpreters, were manning its dedicated hotline between 9am to midnight, seven days a week, for people seeking to be in touch about the incident.

The bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in a refrigerated trailer attached to a lorry in an industrial park in Grays, Essex, in the early hours of October 23.

Courtesy: The Guardian

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

