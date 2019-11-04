Norway Provided Rs.4.5 Billion To Electrification Of Province 2

Norway provided about Rs.4.5 billion or US Dollar 40 million grants to electrification of rural areas of Province 2. Out of 100 Million dollar grant provided under Province and Local Level Governance Improvement Program, 40 Million is allocated to rural electrification.

Finance secretary Rajan Khanal and Norwegian Ambassador to Nepal Lasse Bjørn Johannessen signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

Managing director of NEA Kul Man Ghising said that the grant assistance will be used to rural electrification and to make electricity supply reliable, qualitative and dependable.

Under the agreement, the grant money will be used to construct nine substations, controlling linkage and safe electricity. The access to electricity in province 2 is 79.77 percent.