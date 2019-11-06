Weather Forecast November 6: Generally Cloudy In Western Region of Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region along with in the central and western hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, a Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir and its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan has impacted weather of Nepal.

According to Skymet Weather, a Deep Depression over North Andaman Sea may gradually intensify into a Cyclone Bulbul and will move towards North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.