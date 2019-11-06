Weather Forecast November 6: Generally Cloudy In Western Region of Nepal

Weather Forecast November 6: Generally Cloudy In Western Region of Nepal

Nov. 6, 2019, 7:56 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region along with in the central and western hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, a Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir and its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan has impacted weather of Nepal.

According to Skymet Weather, a Deep Depression over North Andaman Sea may gradually intensify into a Cyclone Bulbul and will move towards North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Local Pollution Deteriorates Kathmandu’s Air Quality
Nov 06, 2019
Nine US Citizens, Including Children, Killed In Ambush In Mexico
Nov 06, 2019
Cyclone Bulbul To Enter Odisha and West Bengal In 24 Hour On Heavy Rain Alert
Nov 06, 2019
UN Of Intention To Withdraw From Paris Agreement
Nov 05, 2019
India To Support The Construction of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic In Hetauda
Nov 05, 2019

More on Weather

Cyclone Bulbul To Enter Odisha and West Bengal In 24 Hour On Heavy Rain Alert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Western Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Snow Fall In Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Local Pollution Deteriorates Kathmandu’s Air Quality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2019
Nine US Citizens, Including Children, Killed In Ambush In Mexico By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2019
UN Of Intention To Withdraw From Paris Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2019
India To Support The Construction of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic In Hetauda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2019
SAARC Secretary General Sial Stresses The Need To Address Natural Disasters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2019
Changing The Educational Landscape In Nepal Through The Liberal Arts By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Nov 05, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75