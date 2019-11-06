Winter Barbecue At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu

Nov. 6, 2019, 1:28 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu presents Winter Barbecue at The Terrace from 8 November. Enjoy a splendid Barbecue buffet every Friday by the poolside, along with live music.

The buffet features a wide array of salads, and Teppanyaki Style bbarbecue, ranging from Herb Garlic Tenderloin Steak to Shrimp Kebabs, Orange & Dill scented Fish Fillet, Honey Soya Pork and Cajun Spiced Sausages, just to name a few delicious choices.

Or have your pick of Angara Chicken Tikka, Lamb Shish Kebab and Zafrani Til Paneer grilled over an open flame. Japanese Yakitori is also a highlight of the Barbecue buffet every Friday, served with Teriyaki sauce and Wasabi mayonnaise. From the Dessert Counter you can have a freshly-made caramelised pineapple sundae with coconut.

There is also a wide selection of Western desserts. Date: 8 November onwards, every Friday Rate: NPR 1666 ++ includes one Arna Light Beer or soft beverage for vegetarian grills NPR 2166 ++ includes one Arna Light Beer or soft beverage for non-vegetarian grills Time: 6:00 PM–10:00 PM Venue: Poolside

