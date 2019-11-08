Nepal Airlines To Expand Its International Flights

Nepal Airlines To Expand Its International Flights

Nov. 8, 2019, 1:17 p.m.

Executive Chairman of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) Madan Kharel announced that NAC's financial situation is getting better following announcing the austerity measures.

Kharel said that Nepal Airlines has been making all out efforts to operate all its aircraft in full capacity. He said that NAC will expand domestic flights utilizing all its carrier including Y12, Twin otter and M 60.

He said that the NAC has planned to cut the unnecessary price in fuel storage, operation and engineering and safety department. He said that NAC is now financially comfortable positions but it does not have ability to pay installment to lenders under the present conditions. Executive Chairman Kharel said that NAC needs support from the government for few years.

Addressing a press meet to unveil the work plan of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), executive chairman Kharel has announced that NAC will will start its operation to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Guangzhou in China and Narita In Japan from March next year.

He revealed that NAC is also conducting a study to operate commercial flights to Beijing and Shanghai in China; Dhaka in Bangladesh; Yangon in Myanmar; Hanoi in Vietnam; Phnom Penh in Cambodia and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

