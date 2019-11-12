Supreme Court Orders Government To Submit EIA Report Of Nijgadh International Airport Before The Court

Supreme Court Orders Government To Submit EIA Report Of Nijgadh International Airport Before The Court

Nov. 12, 2019, 1:11 p.m.

Division Bench of Supreme Court Presided by justice Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada and Bam Kumar Shrestha ordered the Prime Minister's Office and Cabinet Secretariat to submit Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report of Nijgadh International Airport and other decisions before the court.

The bench issued order in a petition filed by senior advocate Prakash Mani Sharma and others. After the hearing the case pleaded by senior advocate Sharma and other lawyers, the court directed the government to table all the documents including EIA and other decisions taken regarding the disputed project to the bench through government attorney.

The court in its order directed to take the petition in priority and start regular hearing from December 2. The petitioner demanded to dismiss the government decision taken on 29 Falgun 2071 and notice published in Nepal Gazette on 30 Chaitra.

Court&#x27;s order on Nijadh.jpg

The petitioners have demanded with the court to issue mandamus to declare the areas as a protected arras to protect and the preserve ecologically valuable forest and habitat areas of wild endangered species.

The petitioners also demanded temporary banned to the company preparing EIA. The petitioner also demanded to take departmental actions against the civil servant who approve the the EIA.

Renowned environmental lawyer senior advocate Sharma said that the court order is very important in the sense that the court also realized the importance of rain forest of Nijgadh. He said that the destruction of the forest will not only destroy the habitat of endangered fauna and wild species but also open the gate for nearby Lalbakiya and Pasaha river to destroy land and houses of people living in south.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Maharashtra Under President's Rule After Governor's Report
Nov 12, 2019
President of Bangladesh in Kathmandu for His Four-day Visit
Nov 12, 2019
German Embassy In Kathmandu Supported The Restoration Of Char Narayan and HarikrishnaTemples In Patan
Nov 12, 2019
EU Provides Nepal Rs .4.5 Billion To Agriculture Sector
Nov 12, 2019
Huge Financial Gap In Energy Sector In Nepal
Nov 12, 2019

More on News

President of Bangladesh in Kathmandu for His Four-day Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
German Embassy In Kathmandu Supported The Restoration Of Char Narayan and HarikrishnaTemples In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
EU Provides Nepal Rs .4.5 Billion To Agriculture Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
Nepal’s House Directed Government To Issue New Map By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Bangladesh President Hamid To Pay Four Day Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
‘Occupy Tundikhel’: Human Chain Encircle Tundikhel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Maharashtra Under President's Rule After Governor's Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2019
Huge Financial Gap In Energy Sector In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2019
Chandragadhi Airport Shut Down From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2019
Lata Mangeshkar Admitted In ICU In Critical Condition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2019
Churia Tunnel Is First Tunnel Of Nepal By Chanda Rana Nov 12, 2019
NCHL Decides To Raise The Paid Of Capital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75