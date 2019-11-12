Supreme Court Orders Government To Submit EIA Report Of Nijgadh International Airport Before The Court

Division Bench of Supreme Court Presided by justice Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada and Bam Kumar Shrestha ordered the Prime Minister's Office and Cabinet Secretariat to submit Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report of Nijgadh International Airport and other decisions before the court.

The bench issued order in a petition filed by senior advocate Prakash Mani Sharma and others. After the hearing the case pleaded by senior advocate Sharma and other lawyers, the court directed the government to table all the documents including EIA and other decisions taken regarding the disputed project to the bench through government attorney.

The court in its order directed to take the petition in priority and start regular hearing from December 2. The petitioner demanded to dismiss the government decision taken on 29 Falgun 2071 and notice published in Nepal Gazette on 30 Chaitra.

The petitioners have demanded with the court to issue mandamus to declare the areas as a protected arras to protect and the preserve ecologically valuable forest and habitat areas of wild endangered species.

The petitioners also demanded temporary banned to the company preparing EIA. The petitioner also demanded to take departmental actions against the civil servant who approve the the EIA.

Renowned environmental lawyer senior advocate Sharma said that the court order is very important in the sense that the court also realized the importance of rain forest of Nijgadh. He said that the destruction of the forest will not only destroy the habitat of endangered fauna and wild species but also open the gate for nearby Lalbakiya and Pasaha river to destroy land and houses of people living in south.