Former King Gyanendra Arrived In Bhairawa For Week Long Tour

Continuing his visit program to different parts of the country, former King Gyanendra arrived in Bhairawa for a week-long visit to the western region. Large numbers of his local followers and sympathizers welcomed him at Bhairawa Airport.

He is leaving Tiger Palace Resort. According to the press adviser of former King Phani Raj Pathak, the former king will visit Butwal, Marchwar, Palpa, Gorusinge, and Nawalparasi during his visit to the western region. He will interact with people and visit temples and worship god.

He is visiting Shiva Temple in Butwal on Monday, Bhagbati Temple in Marchawar on Tuesday, Pashupati Temple in Gorusinge on Friday, Bhagwati temple of Nawalparasi on Saturday. Former King Gyanendra will return on December 8.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar