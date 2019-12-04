British Ambassador Nicola Kathryn Pollitt Presented Her Credentials To President Bidya Bhandari

Ambassador of United Kingdom to Nepal Ms. Nicola Kathryn Pollitt has presented her credentials to President Bidya Devi Bhandari aimed at a special function at Shital Niwas today.

She is the first UK’s female ambassador to Nepal since the establishment of diplomatic relations over 200 years ago.

Ambassador of United Kingdom to Nepal Nicola Pollitt tweeted that she is extremely happy to present her credentials to President Bidya Bhandari. “Excited to become UK’s #First Female Ambassador to Nepal,” Ambassador Nicola in her tweet.

Caption Ambassador of United Kingdom to Nepal Ms. Nicola Kathryn Pollitt Heading to Shital Niwas (Twitter)

According to a press release issued by the Office of President of Nepal, three other non-residential ambassadors to Nepal Rabie Narsh from Lebon, Katrin Kivi from Estonia and Dr. Falah Abdulhasan Abdulsada from Iraq.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali and high officials of the government of Nepal were also present.

Caption: From the left Ambassador of United Kingdom to Nepal Ms. Nicola Kathryn Pollitt and non-residential ambassadors to Nepal Rabie Narsh from Lebon, Katrin Kivi from Estonia and Dr. Falah Abdulhasan Abdulsada from Iraq presenting credentials. Photo: Office of President of Nepal