British Ambassador Nicola Kathryn Pollitt Presented Her Credentials To President Bidya Bhandari

British Ambassador Nicola Kathryn Pollitt Presented Her Credentials To President Bidya Bhandari

Dec. 4, 2019, 6:28 p.m.

Ambassador of United Kingdom to Nepal Ms. Nicola Kathryn Pollitt has presented her credentials to President Bidya Devi Bhandari aimed at a special function at Shital Niwas today.

She is the first UK’s female ambassador to Nepal since the establishment of diplomatic relations over 200 years ago.

Ambassador of United Kingdom to Nepal Nicola Pollitt tweeted that she is extremely happy to present her credentials to President Bidya Bhandari. “Excited to become UK’s #First Female Ambassador to Nepal,” Ambassador Nicola in her tweet.

EK7hMBNX0AAAs3z.jpg

Caption Ambassador of United Kingdom to Nepal Ms. Nicola Kathryn Pollitt Heading to Shital Niwas (Twitter)

According to a press release issued by the Office of President of Nepal, three other non-residential ambassadors to Nepal Rabie Narsh from Lebon, Katrin Kivi from Estonia and Dr. Falah Abdulhasan Abdulsada from Iraq.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali and high officials of the government of Nepal were also present.

Credential_2076-8-18-1024x683 (1).jpg

Caption: From the left Ambassador of United Kingdom to Nepal Ms. Nicola Kathryn Pollitt and non-residential ambassadors to Nepal Rabie Narsh from Lebon, Katrin Kivi from Estonia and Dr. Falah Abdulhasan Abdulsada from Iraq presenting credentials. Photo: Office of President of Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

International Volunteer Day 2019 – Volunteer For An Inclusive Future
Dec 04, 2019
Nepal Leads In Medal Table With 23 Gold Till Second Day
Dec 04, 2019
Trump Abused Power Of Presidency: Democrats Conclude In Impeachment Report
Dec 04, 2019
The Democrats Have Gone Crazy: President Donald Trump
Dec 04, 2019
Partly Snowfall In Western Mountain Region Of Nepal
Dec 04, 2019

More on News

International Volunteer Day 2019 – Volunteer For An Inclusive Future By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Nepal Toastmasters To Host Annual Conference CITATION, 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
NCP Co-chair Prachanda Calls Off Visit To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Nijgadh International Airport Lands At Apex Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
NC Wins Mayoral Post At Dharan Sub Metropolis Defeating Ruling NCP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
India Provides Anti-Money Laundering Training To 21 Nepali Officers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

PM K.P.SHARMA OLI In Command By Keshab Poudel Dec 04, 2019
Fraying Political Narratives By Dipak Gyawali Dec 04, 2019
Nepal Leads In Medal Table With 23 Gold Till Second Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2019
Trump Abused Power Of Presidency: Democrats Conclude In Impeachment Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2019
The Democrats Have Gone Crazy: President Donald Trump By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2019
Partly Snowfall In Western Mountain Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75