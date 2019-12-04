International Volunteer Day 2019 – Volunteer For An Inclusive Future

International Volunteers Day (IVD) is held each year on December 5th to celebrate volunteers’ efforts, to share their values and to promote their service around the world. This year IVD is focusing on inclusiveness for the future by recognizing our universal “oneness”. Simultaneously, it is celebrating the richness and diversity of cultures and societies around the world.

With volunteering becoming more popular around the world, opportunities in every sector are becoming available in Nepal. With countless opportunities, people find it difficult to know where to start looking and how to get involved. While starting the process, it is important to remember that volunteering can take many different forms. it can range from a single event or act of kindness to even a long-term participation. The best way to get involved, is join a friend that is already volunteering, or get a group of friends together and volunteer for a day!To provide access to know about volunteerism and to support the theme of Volunteer for an Inclusive Future we aim to provide wider information to people who are interested to volunteer.

This year’sevent is being organized by volunteer organizations working throughout Nepal, including: Ministry of Youth and Sports,National Youth Council (NYC), VSO, Restless Nepal, Raleigh International, ENGAGE, Metro Traffic Division KTM, Youth Advocacy Forum, Returning Migrant, Bageshwory AsalShasan Club (BAS), Damak Public Library, Dalit Society Welfare Committee Nepal, Child Protection Committee Learning Center, SamridhaYuwaSanjal, Peoples Rural Development Awareness Programme Service (PRDAPS), UNRCO, UNFPA, UNDP, and UNVolunteers.It will be held across the seven provinces to promote the importance of volunteering in the 17 SDGs with the focus being on SDG #10 Reduced Inequalities.

Awareness booth, volunteer conference and youth events are happening across Nepal. Awareness booths for sharing on volunteerism will be setup in Kathmandu Valley, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur and Kirtipur.The booth will provide information on how to become volunteers and whom to contact. Information will also be shared on “Orange the World” campaign, with its 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence.

A collaborative event at Tribhuvan University in Kirtipurwill raise awareness of volunteerism and the impact it has, both within the community as well as personally and professionally. The informative event will feature guest speakers including:Professor Krishna Prasad Acharya (Principal, Tribhuvan University), Madhav Prasad Dhungel (Executive Vice-Chairman, NYC), Sarita KC (Executive Director Mitini Nepal)and Nir Shrestha (Campaign Leader at National Federation of Disabled Nepal) who will discuss the impacts of volunteering on the various groups and sectors they work in. The event will also run simultaneously with a blood donation, volunteer information booth andan “equalizer photo” event.

With events happening all over Kathmandu Valley, UNV in collaboration of other organizations, will mobilize over 100 volunteers in the following locations: Basantapur, Boudha, Exhibition Road, Jawalakhel chowk (in front of the zoo), Patan Square, Bhaktapur Durbar Square and Bhaktapur Kamal Binayak. These events will happen from 11:00 to 3:00 pm.

Volunteering adds skills and work experience that is invaluable to youths, it provides an opportunity to help out with a cause that you feel passionate about. Additionally, it provides opportunities to learn new skills, gain confidence, build your network and grow professionally. Although the skills benefit youth and individuals getting ready to enter the work force, that doesn’t mean people of all ages can’t volunteer as well. With the focus being on inclusiveness, the organizers are encouraging people from all walks of life to get involved.

With the events happening over Nepal to celebrate the efforts of volunteers around the nation as well as disseminate information on how to get involved in various sectors of interest. The event on December 5thaims to provide opportunities for people, particularly those often excluded, to concretely impact their own lives and play a constructive role in their communities by volunteering their time and skills.