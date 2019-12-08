Former King Gyanendra Visited Lumbini And Interacted With Common Citizens

Former King Gyanendra Visited Lumbini And Interacted With Common Citizens

Dec. 8, 2019, 7:45 p.m.

Former King Gyanendra has returned Kathmandu after completing his weeklong visit to western region including Lumbini.

In his last leg of visit, former King Gyanendra has today pray at Mayadevi Temple in Lumbini. During his visit, former King Gyanendra also interacted with common people.

Former King Gyanendra visited several temples and spent time with listening the voices of people. During his visit in Nawalparasi on Saturday, he visited Kamdheneu Cow Shelter and inspected the cow shed.

During his visit thousands of people came to interact with him.

former King Gyanendra meeting people in Lumbini.jpg

Former King Gyanendra in lumbini.jpg

Photo courtesy: BP Shaha

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAG 2019: India Domination Unchallenged, Nepal Adds Two Gold
Dec 08, 2019
Gaurika Singh Bags Her Third Gold In Swimming, Devika Khadka Bags Gold In Judo
Dec 08, 2019
Nepal Beats Bangladesh, Face Bhutan In SAG Football Final
Dec 08, 2019
India Dominates In Medal Tally In SAG
Dec 08, 2019
SAG Men's Football: Nepal And Bangladesh Playing Crucial Matches
Dec 08, 2019

More on News

KOV Program Signed An Agreement With Balaju School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 20 minutes ago
KOICA Volunteer Supported To Build A Multimedia Lab i By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Not To Proceed Clearing the Forest In Nijgadh Till Another Order : Supreme Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Finland Supports UNICEF To Realize Children Rights To Education And Water and Sanitation In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Prime Minister Oli Discharged From Hospital After Ten Days In Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
U.S. Assistant Defense Secretary Schriver And COAS Thapa Discuss Broad Range Of Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

SAG 2019: India Domination Unchallenged, Nepal Adds Two Gold By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2019
Gaurika Singh Bags Her Third Gold In Swimming, Devika Khadka Bags Gold In Judo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2019
Nepal Beats Bangladesh, Face Bhutan In SAG Football Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2019
India Dominates In Medal Tally In SAG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2019
SAG Men's Football: Nepal And Bangladesh Playing Crucial Matches By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2019
India Defeats Nepal In SAG Women Football By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75