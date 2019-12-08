Former King Gyanendra Visited Lumbini And Interacted With Common Citizens

Former King Gyanendra has returned Kathmandu after completing his weeklong visit to western region including Lumbini.

In his last leg of visit, former King Gyanendra has today pray at Mayadevi Temple in Lumbini. During his visit, former King Gyanendra also interacted with common people.

Former King Gyanendra visited several temples and spent time with listening the voices of people. During his visit in Nawalparasi on Saturday, he visited Kamdheneu Cow Shelter and inspected the cow shed.

During his visit thousands of people came to interact with him.

Photo courtesy: BP Shaha