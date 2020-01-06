Deepak Raj Joshi Among Nine Other Shortlisted For CEO Of NTB

The sub-committee formed for the selection of a chief executive officer at Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has shortlisted nine names including former CEO Deepak Raj Joshi. A total of 17 candidates had applied for the CEO’s post at NTB.

According to The Himalyan Times, the sub-committee has shortlisted Deepak Raj Joshi,Kashiraj Bhandari, Dipak Bastakoti, , Dhananjay Regmi, Nabin Pokhrel and Bachchu Narayan Shrestha. Likewise, Rohini Prasad Khanal, Santosh Bikram Thapa and Hikmat Aiyer have also been shortlisted for the NTB CEO’s position.

With the tenure of the previous CEO Deepak Raj Joshi ending on December 24, the board had issued a vacancy notice for the CEO’s post on December 4. TheNTB board had formed a three-member sub-committee coordinated by Ghanashyam Upadhyaya, joint secretary of MoCTCA, for the selection process.

The paper reports that among the nine shortlisted candidates, six have been summoned for an interview and presentation on January 16 while three have been called for the interview and presentation on January 17.

The NTB board, which is chaired by the secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) will select the CEO of NTB for the next four years.