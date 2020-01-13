Dense Fog Continues In Terai, Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Due to the presence of northerly cool winds, moderate to dense fog at scattered places is likely to continue in east and central terai region. Despite no major weather activities over Nepal, the dense fog continue to affect the life in terai region with increasing cold. There will be mainly fair throughout the country.

A Western Disturbance as an upper air Cyclonic Circulation lies over northern parts of Pakistan and adjoining parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Its associated induced Cyclonic Circulation lies over east-central parts of Pakistan and adjoining parts of Northwest Rajasthan. As these systems would be moving east-northeastwards, mountains of Nepal’s western region may receive moderate to heavy snow fall on Tuesday and Wednesday.