Dense Fog Continues In Terai, Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Dense Fog Continues In Terai, Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Jan. 13, 2020, 6:58 a.m.

Due to the presence of northerly cool winds, moderate to dense fog at scattered places is likely to continue in east and central terai region. Despite no major weather activities over Nepal, the dense fog continue to affect the life in terai region with increasing cold. There will be mainly fair throughout the country.

A Western Disturbance as an upper air Cyclonic Circulation lies over northern parts of Pakistan and adjoining parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Its associated induced Cyclonic Circulation lies over east-central parts of Pakistan and adjoining parts of Northwest Rajasthan. As these systems would be moving east-northeastwards, mountains of Nepal’s western region may receive moderate to heavy snow fall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Protests Continue Into Second Day In Tehran
Jan 13, 2020
Queen Elizabeth Orders Prince Harry, Prince Charles & Prince William To Talk
Jan 13, 2020
Prithvi Jayanti Observed
Jan 12, 2020
Prithvi Narayan Shah's Ideology Is Still Relevant: President Bhandari
Jan 12, 2020
Panchakanya Launches Flame Pro And Transparent Fittings
Jan 12, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast January 12: Dense Fog In Terai Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
A Fresh Western Disturbance Is Approaching, Fog In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Dense Fog In Terai, Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast January 9: Cloudy, Rain And Snow In Mountains In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Winter Rain To Grip Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast January 7: Generally Cloudy And Moderate Rain And Snow Fall In West By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Protests Continue Into Second Day In Tehran By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2020
Queen Elizabeth Orders Prince Harry, Prince Charles & Prince William To Talk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2020
Prithvi Jayanti Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Prithvi Narayan Shah's Ideology Is Still Relevant: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Panchakanya Launches Flame Pro And Transparent Fittings By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020
Indian Embassy Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel