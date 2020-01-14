India Choose Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Indian Ambassador To Nepal

After a long speculation following the retirement of Manjeev Singh Puri, it is reported that Indian government choose India's seasoned diplomat Vinay Mohan Kwatra, currently Indian Ambassador to France, head Nepal's mission as its next ambassador to Nepal.

Kwatra is expected to take up his assignment shortly in Kathmandu. A 1988-batch foreign service officer, Kwatra will succeed Mohan Kumar, who is retiring. Apart from having experience of dealing with the UN organisations such as International Labour Organization (ILO) and World Health Organization (WHO), he has served in Indian diplomatic missions in China and the US.

According media reporting, he has also held the position of joint secretary in-charge of the counter-terrorism division and a joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.