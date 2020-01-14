Senior Singer Nishan Bhattarai Die In A Car Accident

Senior singer Nishan Bhattarai died in a car accident last night. While returning home after completing his regular musical show in Wanthai Restaurant in Durbarmarg, his car collided in an electric poll in Tinkune.

According to SP Jeevan Kumar Shrestha, he was seriously injured in the accident. Bhattarai was taken to Bir Hospital’s Trauma Center and died while undergoing treatment reports Deshsanchar.