World Bank Approves Additional Credit to support 86,000 New Households for Earthquake Housing Reconstruction in Nepal

World Bank Approves Additional Credit to support 86,000 New Households for Earthquake Housing Reconstruction in Nepal

Jan. 15, 2020, 4:23 p.m.

The World Bank has approved an additional credit of US$ 200 million to the Earthquake Housing Reconstruction Project (EHRP) in Nepal.

The EHRP and the second additional financing contribute to the Government of Nepal’s umbrella Housing Reconstruction Program (HRP) which aims to rebuild earthquake-resistant core housing units by providing housing grants to eligible beneficiaries who have enrolled in the program. The second additional financing will scale up EHRP’s support to the Government’s HRP by financing reconstruction of an additional 86,680 houses in the 32 districts affected by the 2015 earthquakes. The impact of the earthquakes is estimated at 35 percent of Nepal’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with recovery needs of about US$ 7 billion.

“It is our aim to ensure that no one is left behind as Nepal builds back better from the devastating earthquakes of 2015,” stated Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives. “We support the Government of Nepal’s efforts in reconstruction to help Nepalis rebuild not just homes but also lives.”

The EHRP, approved in June 2015 supported resilient reconstruction of approximately 55,000 houses in the districts most affected by the earthquakes while an additional IDA credit of US$ 300 million was approved in December 2017 to scale up the EHRP and help bridge the financing gap in the HRP by supporting 96,000 additional households under the project.

The EHRP adopts an owner-driven housing reconstruction approach that promotes earthquake-resistant building techniques and materials and aims at improving long-term resilience through a culture of safer and sustainable housing and settlements.

Under the project, eligible beneficiaries receive grants of NPR 300,000 (approximately US$ 2,730) each for reconstruction of houses in compliance with approved reconstruction guidelines in three tranches. As of January 2020, out of 685,193 beneficiaries enrolled under the government’s HRP in 14 most affected districts, 99 percent received the first tranche, 81 percent received the second tranche, and 70 percent received the third tranche of the housing grant.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Former Foreign Secretary Murari Raj Sharma Passes Away
Jan 15, 2020
Today Is Maghe Sankranti
Jan 15, 2020
China Continues To Support Cancer Nepal’s Health Sector: Ambassador Hou Yanqi
Jan 15, 2020
Iran Claimed Arresting A Person Who Filmed Video On Missile Strike
Jan 15, 2020
Partly Cloudy In West And East, Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal
Jan 15, 2020

More on News

Former Foreign Secretary Murari Raj Sharma Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 40 minutes ago
China Continues To Support Cancer Nepal’s Health Sector: Ambassador Hou Yanqi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
Nepal Makes Yoga Education Compulsory For Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
India Choose Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Indian Ambassador To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal To Bar International Funding To Madarsa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Senior Singer Nishan Bhattarai Die In A Car Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Today Is Maghe Sankranti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2020
Iran Claimed Arresting A Person Who Filmed Video On Missile Strike By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2020
Partly Cloudy In West And East, Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2020
Padma Shamsher And Tibet's Constitutional System In 1948 By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Jan 14, 2020
Asian Glaciers Facing Extremes By Aisling Irwin Jan 14, 2020
Binod Chaudhary's Big Hospitality Bid By Newspapers Jan 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel