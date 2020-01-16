Cloudy Weather Projected For Coming Three Days In Nepal

Cloudy Weather Projected For Coming Three Days In Nepal

Jan. 16, 2020, 7:06 a.m.

A fresh Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Punjab and adjoining areas. Also, a Trough from this system is extending up to East Bihar. There will be moderate snow fall and rain in some parts of western and central Nepal.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the central and western regions along with eastern hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the central and western regions.

Due to this new system, the weather of Kathmandu till Friday will be gloomy with generally to partially cloudy with heavy snow fall in mountain regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COAS General Thapa Returned Completing A Visit To Bangladesh
Jan 16, 2020
Putin Nominates Mishustin For Prime Minister
Jan 16, 2020
The US House Of Representatives Sends Trump Impeachment To Senate
Jan 16, 2020
US, China Sings First Stage Of Trade Deal
Jan 16, 2020
NIBL Provides Rs.5 Million To Bhimsen Temple In Patan
Jan 15, 2020

More on Weather

Partly Cloudy In West And East, Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast January 14: Western Disturbance To Bring Rain And Snow In Western Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Dense Fog Continues In Terai, Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast January 12: Dense Fog In Terai Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
A Fresh Western Disturbance Is Approaching, Fog In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Dense Fog In Terai, Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

COAS General Thapa Returned Completing A Visit To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2020
Putin Nominates Mishustin For Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2020
The US House Of Representatives Sends Trump Impeachment To Senate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2020
US, China Sings First Stage Of Trade Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2020
NIBL Provides Rs.5 Million To Bhimsen Temple In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2020
Tharu Community Celebrated Maghi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel