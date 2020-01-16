Cloudy Weather Projected For Coming Three Days In Nepal

A fresh Western Disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Punjab and adjoining areas. Also, a Trough from this system is extending up to East Bihar. There will be moderate snow fall and rain in some parts of western and central Nepal.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the central and western regions along with eastern hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the central and western regions.

Due to this new system, the weather of Kathmandu till Friday will be gloomy with generally to partially cloudy with heavy snow fall in mountain regions.