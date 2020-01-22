Seven Killed And 13 Injured In Truck Accident In Dhading

Seven Killed And 13 Injured In Truck Accident In Dhading

Jan. 22, 2020, 7:01 a.m.

Seven people killed and 13 other injured in a truck accident in Nilkanth Municipality of Dhading District. According to Police, all those killed in the accident were identified.

The mini-truck was on the way to home from Dholmandali temple in Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality of Dhading district. Those who were killed in the accident from the same municipality.

