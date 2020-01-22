Weather Forecast January 22: Dense Fog Persists In Terai Region Of Nepal

Although there is no significant movement with a Western Disturbance is moving away eastwards, dense fog persist many parts of terai and some hill regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, the remnants of this system will continue to give scattered rain and snow over the Western region until today.
