Weather Forecast January 22: Dense Fog Persists In Terai Region Of Nepal

Weather Forecast January 22: Dense Fog Persists In Terai Region Of Nepal

Jan. 22, 2020, 6:51 a.m.

Although there is no significant movement with a Western Disturbance is moving away eastwards, dense fog persist many parts of terai and some hill regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, the remnants of this system will continue to give scattered rain and snow over the Western region until today.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Airlines Announces Flight To Japan
Jan 22, 2020
Harry, Meghan Lawyers Issue A Legal Warning Over Photos
Jan 22, 2020
Eight Indian Tourists Died In Daman
Jan 22, 2020
Belgium Princess Astrid Visits Bhaktapur
Jan 22, 2020
Seven Killed And 13 Injured In Truck Accident In Dhading
Jan 22, 2020

More on Weather

Light Rain And Snowfall In Western Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast January 20: Fog To Engulf Southern Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Light Rain Likely To Occur In Eastern Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Light To Moderate Rate In many Places of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Cloudy Weather Projected For Coming Three Days In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Connecting Education, Youth and Technology By Nasala Maharjan Jan 22, 2020
Women In Leadership By Aagya Pokharel Jan 22, 2020
Nepal Airlines Announces Flight To Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2020
Harry, Meghan Lawyers Issue A Legal Warning Over Photos By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2020
Eight Indian Tourists Died In Daman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2020
Belgium Princess Astrid Visits Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel