Belgian Princess Visited Chitwan National Park

Visiting Princess Astrid of Belgium was given a grand welcome in Bharatpur today. She arrived here in connection with attending a programme to be organized at Madhyabindu District Hospital in Nawalparasi.

Bharatpur Metropolitan City formally welcomed the visiting dignitary with the playing of panchaibaja, an ensemble of five traditional Nepali musical instruments. Bharatpur mayor Renu Dahal and deputy-mayor Parbati Shah received Princess Astrid at the airport offering her garlands.

According to Rashtriya Samachar Samiti, Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Narayan Bhattarai and chiefs of security bodies in the district were also present.

The metropolis greeted the Belgian princess right outside the airport amidst the playing of the panchaibaja. Nepal's ambassador for Belgium, Lok Bahadur Thapa was also there to welcome Princess Astrid.

On the occasion, mayor Dahal briefed the Belgian royal guest about the geography, culture and touristic significance of Bharatpur city. Ambassador Thapa also informed Princess Astrid on the importance of Chitwan district.

Princess Astrid is accompanied by her spouse Prince Lorenz among a seven-member delegation. She had arrived in Nepal on January 19 and will return home on January 25.

According to ambassador Thapa, Princess Astrid has met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Health Bhanubhakta Dhakal and Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai, among high officials.