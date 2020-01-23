Belgian Princess Visited Chitwan National Park

Belgian Princess Visited Chitwan National Park

Jan. 23, 2020, 7:34 a.m.

Visiting Princess Astrid of Belgium was given a grand welcome in Bharatpur today. She arrived here in connection with attending a programme to be organized at Madhyabindu District Hospital in Nawalparasi.

Bharatpur Metropolitan City formally welcomed the visiting dignitary with the playing of panchaibaja, an ensemble of five traditional Nepali musical instruments. Bharatpur mayor Renu Dahal and deputy-mayor Parbati Shah received Princess Astrid at the airport offering her garlands.

According to Rashtriya Samachar Samiti, Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Narayan Bhattarai and chiefs of security bodies in the district were also present.

The metropolis greeted the Belgian princess right outside the airport amidst the playing of the panchaibaja. Nepal's ambassador for Belgium, Lok Bahadur Thapa was also there to welcome Princess Astrid.

On the occasion, mayor Dahal briefed the Belgian royal guest about the geography, culture and touristic significance of Bharatpur city. Ambassador Thapa also informed Princess Astrid on the importance of Chitwan district.

Princess Astrid is accompanied by her spouse Prince Lorenz among a seven-member delegation. She had arrived in Nepal on January 19 and will return home on January 25.

According to ambassador Thapa, Princess Astrid has met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Health Bhanubhakta Dhakal and Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai, among high officials.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, Bangladesh And India, Finally To open road network excluding Bhutan
Jan 23, 2020
Nepal Army In Search Operation To Find Out Missing Korean And Nepali In Annapurna Circuit
Jan 23, 2020
President Trump Impeachment Begins In Senate
Jan 23, 2020
APRC Regional Conference Is Highly Important For Nepal: Secretary Dr. GC
Jan 23, 2020
Japan Provides Grant For A Drinking Water Project To Budhanilkantha
Jan 23, 2020

More on News

Nepal Army In Search Operation To Find Out Missing Korean And Nepali In Annapurna Circuit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
APRC Regional Conference Is Highly Important For Nepal: Secretary Dr. GC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Japan Provides Grant For A Drinking Water Project To Budhanilkantha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
India Supported Construction Of A School Building In Thankot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
Japan Provides Support For Maternal And Child Health Program In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Japan Provides Support To Build A Health Training Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 9 minutes ago

The Latest

Nepal, Bangladesh And India, Finally To open road network excluding Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2020
President Trump Impeachment Begins In Senate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2020
Thick Fog Likely To Occur In Terai Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 23, 2020
Connecting Education, Youth and Technology By Nasala Maharjan Jan 22, 2020
Women In Leadership By Aagya Pokharel Jan 22, 2020
Nepal Airlines Announces Flight To Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel