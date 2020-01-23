India Supported Construction Of A School Building In Thankot

India Builds School Building of Aurobindo Ashram School

Jan. 23, 2020, 6:53 a.m.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, Charge d’ Affairs, Embassy of India, inaugurated the School Building of Aurobindo Ashram School in Thankot, Kathmandu aimed a function. Mani Ram Gelal, Director General, Department of Urban Development along with the political, community leaders also attended the inaugural ceremony.

1 (13).jpeg

1 (8).jpeg

Aurobindo Ashram School was established in 1993 by Aurobindo Yoga Mandir in Thankot, Kathmandu District. This is a residential school, affiliated to the National Examination Board, Government of Nepal. The School is providing Secondary School Education to nearly 260 students. The school has over53% of girls students. Most of the students are poor, destitute and orphan. The School is providing free education and hostel facility to them. The project was implemented by DUDBC.

The new infrastructure constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of NRs. 28.25 million, is a three-storied building comprising eleven classrooms, three labs, four storerooms, two staff rooms, one room each for an account, administration, record, library, principal, PA, examination, multi-purpose hall and furniture.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost the learning environment of students. The government of India is happy to be associated with the project which compliments the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.

