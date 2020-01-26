Five Hydropower Projects In Dordi Khola To Generate 110 MW Power

Dordi Khola and Dordi corridor will generate over 110 MW of powers within a few years. One of the tributary of Marsyangdi river, Dordi has high potential for hydropower.

Currently the construction of five hydropower projects is undergoing constructions. Those include 54 megawatts Super Dordi 'B' by People's Hydropower Company, 27 megawatts Dordikhola by Himalayan Power Partner, 25 megawatts Dordi 'A' by Liberty Energy Limited, 12.1 megawatts Dordi 1 by Dordikhola Hydropower Company and four megawatts Dordi corridor by Chhangdi Khola Hydropower Company.

The total cost of five hydropower projects is estimated to be Rs 23 billion. Most of them have seen 55 to 90 percent construction completion. All the projects have been funded jointly by private sector and local people.

Of them, Dordi Khola and Dordi 'A' are scheduled to complete in one year.

Likewise, 55 percent of the construction of Super Dordi 'B' has been completed, and 70 percent of the construction of Dordi 1. The construction cost of Super Dordi 'B' is estimated to be Rs 8.8 billion. Likewise, Dordi Khola is estimated to cost Rs 3.8 billion funded jointly by Non-Resident Nepali Association (36 percent), local people (30 percent) and IME group (34 percent).

