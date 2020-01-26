VISIT NEPAL 2020 NAC As Partner

Although the decision came a week later, the decision of Visit Nepal 2020 secretariat recognizing Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), the national flag carrier, will significantly contribute to make VN 2020 a great success.

Earlier, the secretariat had appointed the Turkish Airlines as its official airline partner for the promotion of campaign in European countries on December 20. People from tourism sector criticized VN 2020 Secretariat for bypassing the national flag carrier while appointing the official airline partner for the national tourism campaign.

Although NAC had expressed interest in being appointed as the official partner of the VN 2020 campaign in November while presenting its quarterly progress review of the current fiscal year to Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai, VN2020 choose Turkish Airlines.

With four aircrafts, including two wide bodies, Nepal Airlines is operating direct flights to Delhi, Bangkok, Dubai, Mumbai, Osaka, Hong Kong, Bangalore, Doha and Kuala Lumpur. It is planning to start flight to China and Japanese Capital Tokyo from coming March.

With seat occupancy rate of 81 percent in fiscal year 2018/19, NAC carries the second highest number of tourists in Nepal out of 18 international carriers operating in Nepal.

The national flag carrier has projected annual revenue for FY2019/20 at Rs 17.25 billion. It collected Rs 4.29 billion from international operations, domestic operations and ground handling in the first quarter. NAC had mobilized total revenue of Rs 15.14 billion in FY2018/19.

According to a press release issued by NAC, the agreement was signed by Bachchu Narayan Shrestha, member secretary of VN 2020 Secretariat, and NAC director Archana Khadka at an event held at the secretariat.

NAC hopes that the partnership with VN 2020 Secretariat will be mutually beneficial. Under the agreement, both parties will organize promotional programs in travel and tourism trade fairs and sales missions organized by the secretariat.

According to NAC, the agreement has also mentioned that both parties will promote each other’s websites on their homepages as well as put each other’s logos on their websites, letter pads, event banners and other official activities.

Similarly, NAC will play promotional videos of the campaign prepared by the VN 2020 Secretariat on seat back-screen of its aircraft. Likewise, NAC will also prepare promotional videos for the campaign that will be screened during the events organized by the secretariat.

NAC has also agreed to provide free tickets to travel and tour operators, celebrities, influencers and distinguish guests travelling to Nepal to attend events organized by the VN 2020 Secretariat.

Similarly, NAC will play promotional videos of the campaign prepared by the VN 2020 Secretariat on seat back-screens of its aircraft. Likewise, NAC will also prepare promotional videos for the campaign that will be screened during the events organized by the secretariat.

Given the important role of national flag carrier to carry more tourists, the agreement reached between NAC and VN 2020 is regarded as a significant event.