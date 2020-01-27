TIA Allocates Separate Parking Areas For Planes Coming From Coronavirus Affected Countries

After the strong direction of Prime Minister of K.P. Sharma Oli to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, various ministries have started their works. Prime Minister Oli has directed all the ministries to immediately take necessary actions to avoid the risk.

With the direction of Prime Minister Oli, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has decided to provide separate parking bays for the aircraft coming from Coronavirus affected countries. He said that as per the World Health Organization standard, arrangements have been made for separate parking space at the airport for parking the aircraft coming from countries affected by the virus.

Rashtriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) reports that China, was very significant for the promotion of tourism, the Tourism Minister said the visitors coming from that country have been kept in close surveillance.

Stressing on the need of the stakeholders also to adopt high alertness to prevent the spread of virus, Minister Bhattarai said, "The active participation of the private sector is necessary to stop the spread of the virus. He urged the stakeholders to put up awareness-raising banners in English and Chinese language in Lumbini, Pashupati, Thamel, Sauraha, among other tourist destinations.

According to RSS, during a discussion held today with the stakeholders, minister also urged adoption of high alertness. "Although the situation did not warrant much concern, we need to take all possible efforts," said minister Bhattarai during the discussion held at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

He also directed Tribhuwan International Airport Authority for arranging separate arrival counter for those passengers coming from Coronavirus affected countries.

Tourism minister also urged all stake holders to adopt high alertness on the possible risk to the tourism sector from the coronavirus that has spread in some places of the neighboring country China.

"We have provided mask, gloves and other protective gear to all the employees at the airport to protect them from the infection," he added.

The Ministry declared the Department of Tourism and Nepal Tourism Board as a focal point to coordinate with stakeholders to deal with the virus.

"Officials of the Department and Board can coordinate with respective sectors to deal with the persons visiting Nepal showing symptoms of the disease, coordinate with stakeholders and exchange information in this regard," minister Bhattarai quoted to RSS.