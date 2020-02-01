Weather Forecast February 1: Rain Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Nepal

Weather Forecast February 1: Rain Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Nepal

Feb. 1, 2020, 7:14 a.m.

Up in the west and central Nepal remnants of the Western Disturbance may give isolated rain at a few places of the hilly regions There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are Chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

