Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Fair In Rest Of Nepal

Although a fresh Western Disturbance will start affecting Jammu and Kashmir, it will not have any implications to Nepal. However, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern hilly region.
The day temperatures are expected to increase marginally in Terai.
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
