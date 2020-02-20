Weather Forecast February 20: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country

Beginning with west and central Nepal, a fresh Western Disturbance has already approached. And a Cyclonic Circulation is persisting over Central Pakistan. Meteorological Forecasting Division expects chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.
In total, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.
