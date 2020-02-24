Brief Rain And Thunderstorm Is likely At Some Places of Nepal

A Cyclonic Circulation lies over Bihar, another is over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Simultaneously, an anti-Cyclone lies over Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of these systems, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.