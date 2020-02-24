Brief Rain And Thunderstorm Is likely At Some Places of Nepal

Brief Rain And Thunderstorm Is likely At Some Places of Nepal

Feb. 24, 2020, 6:39 a.m.

A Cyclonic Circulation lies over Bihar, another is over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Simultaneously, an anti-Cyclone lies over Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of these systems, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Begins To Decline In China, Another Outbreak Cannot Be Ruled Out: Chinese Media
Feb 24, 2020
US President Trump To Arrive Today In India For Two Days Visit
Feb 24, 2020
South Korea Raises Alert Level To Highest, Nepalese Migrant Workers Urged To Take Precautionary Measures
Feb 24, 2020
Seven Dead In Turkey After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Iran
Feb 23, 2020
Bernie Sanders Heads To Big Win In Nevada Caucuses
Feb 23, 2020

More on Weather

Partly Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast February 22: Scattered Rain And Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For February 21: Light Rain and Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast February 20: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For February 19: Rain Likely To Occur In Western Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Begins To Decline In China, Another Outbreak Cannot Be Ruled Out: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2020
US President Trump To Arrive Today In India For Two Days Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2020
South Korea Raises Alert Level To Highest, Nepalese Migrant Workers Urged To Take Precautionary Measures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2020
Seven Dead In Turkey After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Iran By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2020
DEFENSE MINISTER IN KALAPANI Conciliation or Provocation? By A Correspondent Feb 23, 2020
Global Implication Of Coronavirus By Dr. Tilak Rawal Feb 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75