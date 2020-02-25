Weather Forecast For February 25:Partly Cloudy Throughout Nepal

Weather Forecast For February 25:Partly Cloudy Throughout Nepal

Feb. 25, 2020, 7:02 a.m.

The western disturbance and low pressure continue over Nepal from east to west, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places in the country.

