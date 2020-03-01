Generally Cloudy In Hill, Rain And Snowfall In Western Hill

March 1, 2020, 7:01 a.m.

The Western Disturbance is currently lying over Nepa. Weather activities will affect more in western hilly region. Due to this, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions towards afternoon.

Despite this, scattered rain and snow are expected in western Nepal. In the plains, the weather activities will also reduce.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

