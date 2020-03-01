MCC Needs To Amend Before Ratification: Prachanda

Chairman of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has clarified that the MCC could be passed only after amending some provision.

In a press meet organized by the Press Organization Nepal, Chairman Dahal shared that the US and Nepal were enjoying age-old friendship but the pact could not be accepted without amending some provisions. Prachanda said "The agreement won't be approved compromising national interest."

He further added that the MCC would be approved from the parliament following the recommendation of study task force formed by the party.