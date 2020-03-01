Nepal Forms High-level Committee To Check Coronavirus

Although Nepalese medical doctors have already experienced of treating patients affected by coronavirus, the recent decision of a high-level meeting to further strengthen treatment centers and preparing the medical facilities make a lot of differences.

Currently, 179 Nepalese students brought back from Wuhan Provinces in quarantine in Kharipati under the prescription prepared by Ministry of Health. They will be finally tested today before releasing from quarantine.

If any Nepalese develop symptom, they will be placed further 14 days quarantine. With the wider criticism, Tribhuwan International Health Center has started to function more effectively testing the passengers coming form most affected countries.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for the countries to prepare to contain coronavirus, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli summoned a high level meeting yesterday and directed the top government officials to be ready to contain the disease.

During the meeting, prime minister Oli also directed ministry of Population and Health to equip hospitals with necessary special equipment to treat coronavirus patients.

Following the high-level meeting, the government formed a high-level coordination committee under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Ishwor Pokhrel to take precaution on coronavirus (COVID-19).

The government constituted an implementation committee under the coordination of chief secretary in this effect. The high-level committee includes Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai, Finance Minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada and Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal.

The committee will suggest precaution measures to check possible threat of COVID-19, Minister Bhattarai said.

Nepal has already treated four coronavirus patients and all of them returned home. Out of 4, one is Nepali and three are Chinese.