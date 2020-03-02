Government Stops Issuing No Objection Letter To Nepali Students: Minister Gyawali

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali has disclosed that the government temporarily stops issuing no objection letter to the students going abroad for study. Addressing a press conference, Minister Gyawali also requested Nepalese to postpone their visit to foreign countries including foreign employment given spread of new corona virus.

“We will request all Nepalese to defer their visit to foreign countries except necessary,” said Minister Gyawali. He also said that the government keeps quarantine center build in Kharipati.