Nepal Temporarily Suspends On Arrival Visa To Citizens Of Five Coronavirus High Risk Countries

Department of Immigration suspended temporarily issuing online visa to the citizens of five high risk countries of coronavirus. Those countries include China, South Korea, Iran, Japan and Italy.
According to a release issued by the Department, the citizens of those countries can secure visa to Nepal from Nepalese Embassy with health certificate of physically fit issued by Embassy.
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75