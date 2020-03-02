Prime Minister Oli To Undergo Kidney Transplant On Wednesday

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) Manmohan Vascular and Transplant Centre to undergo kidney transplant today.

Releasing a video message before admitting to the hospital on Monday evening, Prime Minister Oli said that arrangement for smooth operation of day to day administrative and other tasks in his absence was made and expressed his firm optimism that he would be back with much more energy after completion of his surgery in order to fulfill the nation’s dream of creating prosperous Nepal and happy Nepalis.

“I had undergone kidney transplant surgery 12 years ago after both of my kidneys became dysfunctional,” the PM said.

“I am happy to have my kidney transplanted in my own country, by our own doctors now,” he added.

“I believe that the government, Nepal Communist Party (NCP), the parliament and party workers will work effectively during my stay at the hospital,” he added.

The PM also extended gratitude to everyone who wished him for his speedy recovery.

PM Oli also called everyone to not worry about the outbreak of COVID-19. “The government has opted for effective measures to prevent and control the outbreak of virus in Nepal.”

A medical team led by urologist Dr Prem Raj Gawali will carry out the kidney transplant of Prime Minister Oli. In the medical team also are PM's personal physician Prof Dr Dibya Singh Shah and Dilip Sharma, among others.