Japanese Supports To Secondary Schools In Bardiya

Japanese Assistance for the Water and sanitation facilities construction and hygiene education intervention project for primary and secondary schools in Bardiya District, Nepal

March 5, 2020, 2:42 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi, signed a grant contract for the Water and sanitation facilities construction and hygiene education intervention project for primary and secondary schools in Bardiya District, Nepal with Koizumi Satoshi, Executive Director/CEO, Good Neighbors Japan.

The Project is funded by the Japanese Government and involves a grant assistance of USD 442,369 (approximately NPR 51.7 million).

This project aims to provide WASH facilities and hygiene education which promote proper hygiene practice to 15 primary and secondary schools in Bardiya District. The main activities of this project is to construct and repair of drinking water supply facilities, construct gender-friendly toilets, establish and strengthen a school WASH management committee, and provide menstrual hygiene management education. Combining all these activities, this project improves access to safe WASH and gender equality in education.

Ambassador Saigo believes that Good Neighbors Japan in a close partnership with local NGOs namely Good Neighbors Nepal and Sonaha Bikash Samaj, together with School Management Committee, PTA and the local government, this project will improve hygiene education and gender equality in education in Bardiya District.

Finally, Ambassador Saigo hopes that this project contributes to the cordial friendship between the people of Nepal and Japan.

